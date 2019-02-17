This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 17 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

5 talking points after Limerick stay unbeaten with eye-catching win over Kilkenny

Nine points separated the teams at Nowlan Park.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 17 Feb 2019, 6:15 PM
12 minutes ago 491 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4498423

Shane Dowling celebrates scoring the first goal Shane Dowling celebrates grabbing Limerick's first goal.

1. The form of the 2018 kingpins

February assessments of the hurling health of teams come with a natural warning given their early season timing but it is striking how high a pitch Limerick are operating at. They have the look of a team who are feeding off the good vibes from last August’s breakthrough All-Ireland victory.

Returning to the top tier of league hurling is clearly something of significance for their camp. A three-point success away to Wexford and a seven-point victory at home to Tipperary preceded today’s successful foray to Noreside. Having nine points to spare at the final whistle was reflective of their superiority.

2. Change in fortunes at Nowlan Park

You had to trace a path back to 1997 before today for Limerick’s last success in Nowlan Park. They triumphed in that league semi-final tie 22 years ago by nine points and matched that winning margin here. Limerick had only played two league encounters here since then, largely due to their absence from the elite league level, but it still marked the end of a barren spell. It’s just over 19 months since Limerick’s summer dreams evaporated at the hands of Kilkenny in a qualifier. Much has changed since.

3. Na Piarsaigh duo make their mark

The early months of the hurling campaign have been characterised in recent years by the Na Piarsaigh contingent in Limerick being tied up with club commitments. 2018 saw their season journey into late March and after the final replay loss, it was tricky to break into a settled Limerick unit.

Paddy Deegan and Padraig Walsh with Conor Boylan Conor Boylan under pressure from the Kilkenny rearguard. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The upshot of last November’s Munster defeat is an opportunity to stake a claim on the county stage. Shane Dowling and Conor Boylan were stationed in the half-forward line today, by the interval they both had goals to their name. Dowling finished with 1-2 and Boylan notched 1-1, both doing plenty to put their hands up for future selections.

4. Tough day at home for Kilkenny

Kilkenny opened their league assignments in late January with a convincing victory over Cork. Returning to home soil for a second time today saw them face an altogether different proposition. The game saw competitive fare for the opening half hour but once Limerick accelerated clear, Kilkenny could not get close again. Between the 33rd and 47th minutes, John Kiely’s team outscored their opponents by 2-9 to 0-1. It was a formidable show of strength and despite Kilkenny’s spirited late efforts, they never looked like threatening an improbable revival.

Aaron Gillane with a young fan 0-9 for Aaron Gillane for Limerick today.

5. Gillane continues to fire up front

Another good few days for Aaron Gillane in showcasing his attacking threat. He posted 1-12 – 0-4 from play – on the board in Ennis in Thursday’s Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final as Mary Immaculate College successfully negotiated that hurdle.

Today he finished with 0-9 to his credit, bagging 0-3 off the Kilkenny rearguard. From the start Gillane looked sharp, sweeping over sweetly-struck points and constantly providing an outlet when Limerick players looked upfield. He was central to their success.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Saturday Cork showdowns, Horgan points the way and a Harty Cup breakthrough
    Horgan shoots 0-16 to secure first hurling league win for Cork as they see off Clare
    FOOTBALL
    ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job
    ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job
    Guardiola lauds Silva's 'incredible' FA Cup performance
    Atmosphere at Man United under Mourinho 'wasn't healthy' – Sanchez
    HURLING
    Midleton CBS end 13-year wait for Dr Harty Cup glory with final win over CBC Cork
    Midleton CBS end 13-year wait for Dr Harty Cup glory with final win over CBC Cork
    Changes aplenty as All-Ireland champions Limerick and Cody's Cats show their hand
    Captains return as Cork and Clare name sides for Páirc Uí Rinn league showdown

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie