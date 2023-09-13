Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Shane Dowling celebrates scoring a goal in 2018 All-Ireland final.
# New Role
Shane Dowling appointed as Limerick minor hurling manager
Na Piarsaigh man succeeds Evan Loftus, who takes over the county’s U20 side.
22 minutes ago

SHANE DOWLING, AN All-Ireland winner with Limerick, has been appointed as the county’s new minor hurling manager. 

He succeeds Evan Loftus, who takes over the Limerick U20 side after one season in charge of the minors. 

Dowling won a senior All-Ireland with Limerick in 2018, but was forced to retire in 2020 due to knee injuries. 

Dowling has been a regular pundit for RTÉ since his retirement from the inter-county game. 

The Na Piarsaigh man’s management team will include Liam Cronin from Cappamore. Cronin was a coach to Cork’s All-Ireland winning camogie team this year. 

Dowling and Cronin were both part of the management team for the Limerick U16 team which won the Eugene Carey tournament last month. 

Meanwhile, in Clare, Brian Lohan has been reappointed to the senior hurling job. Mark Fitzgerald will lead the county’s senior footballers.  

