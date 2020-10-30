Introducing The42 GAA Weekly podcast with Shane Dowling and Marc Ó Sé

THE WORDS “WINTER is coming” have never seemed more appropriate than they do this year — but at least there is one thing that we can look forward to and enjoy over the next few weeks: a GAA Championship like no other.

And so this morning, we’re delighted to announce a brand-new podcast exclusive to The42 Members for Championship 2020 — The42 GAA Weekly.

We’re also thrilled to be announcing our two new signings to the team, two men who have won pretty much everything there is to win in football and hurling, Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling, who will host the pod every week.

These two legends of the game will have a new pod just for you every Monday morning, looking back at the best of the weekend’s action as well as all of the big moments, talking points, controversies etc.

To listen, sign up for The42 Membership here, where you’ll also receive access to all of our other brilliant membership benefits including the Rugby Weekly Extra podcast with Murray Kinsella, the Behind The Lines sportswriting pod with Gavin Cooney, and much much more.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

And as a very special launch offer, if you sign up using the code SHANETHE42 or MARCTHE42, you’ll receive €5 off the first year of your annual membership — which will effectively allow you to listen to the first month of GAA Weekly free of charge.

With such a big weekend coming up (27 games across the four senior championships!), everybody was very keen to get started and so Shane and Marc fired up the podcasting machine to record a very special launch episode previewing all the games.

And because it’s Friday, this one is free to members and non-members alike — so if you enjoy it, and you want to listen to Monday’s episode where the lads will be debating all of the weekend’s action, sign up now.

Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud