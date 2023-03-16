Duffy and Stevens ruled out of France clash

SHANE DUFFY AND Enda Stevens will miss Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier with France later this month because of injury.

Ireland play Latvia in a friendly next Wednesday and then France the following Monday, a double-header for which Stephen Kenny names his squad later today.

Duffy was unlikely to make the cut given his lack of game-time at Fulham and the depth of options at centre-back, but a calf injury has now formally taken him out of consideration. Ireland still have plenty of options at centre-back, with Nathan Collins, John Egan, Dara O’Shea, and Seamus Coleman all certs to be included and the fit-again Andrew Omobamidele likely to return too.

Stevens, meanwhile, will miss out with a muscle injury, continuing a frustrated, injury-plagued spell. Stevens hasn’t played for Sheffield United since the second week of January, and has been restricted to just 22 appearances for club and country since the start of 2022.

His absence may hand Swansea’s Ryan Manning a chance to return to the squad, though Callum O’Dowda’s ability to play at left wing-back may see him edged out. Robbie Brady and James McClean are the frontrunners to play that role against France.

There is concern too about Adam Idah, who was forced out of Norwich’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield last night. The luckless Idah missed all of Ireland’s games in 2022, and had been on course for a return to the squad. Kenny’s forward options are diminishing, with Callum Robinson and Aaron Connolly already out. Troy Parrott, who missed the November games with injury, will return, while Evan Ferguson will be included.

Ireland begin a daunting World Cup qualifying campaign against World Cup finalists France on Monday week, 27 March, before then taking on the Netherlands, Greece, and Gibraltar across the rest of the year.

The FAI, meanwhile, have not been informed of the venue for the away game against France on 7 September. France’s usual home venue, the Stade de France, is out of commission owing to the Rugby World Cup.