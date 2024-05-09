Shane Duffy charged with drink-driving following two-vehicle collision

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND defender Shane Duffy has been charged with driving whilst unfit through drink in Norwich.

Norfolk police say they were called to Queens Road, Hethersett at 9.05pm on Monday 6 May, following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Emergency services attended the scene, where nobody suffered any injuries.

Duffy was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, and he has been charged with driving whilst unfit through drink. Duffy will appear before Norwich Magistrates Court on 2 July 2024.

“Shane Duffy aged 32 and of Norwich Common, Wymondham was subsequently charged with driving whilst unfit through drink, having provided an evidential breath sample of 102ugs. He is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on 2 July 2024.”

In a statement, Norwich said they are aware of the incident and are considering the matter.

“Norwich City Football Club is aware of an incident involving one of its first team players”, read a club statement.

“The club is in the process of considering the matter internally in accordance with its own disciplinary procedure.”

Duffy joined Norwich City at the start of this season, and has made 38 appearances across all competitions. While the regular Championship season has been completed, Norwich are involved in the play-offs, and host Leeds United in the first leg of their semi-final on Sunday.