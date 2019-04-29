This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 29 April, 2019
Duffy voted Brighton's player of the season as Ireland U19 Connolly bags best young player

The Derry man has been a colossus at the back for Brighton this term.

By Gavan Casey Monday 29 Apr 2019, 1:24 PM
27 minutes ago 748 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4610798
Shane Duffy took 41% of the vote.
Image: Steven Paston
Shane Duffy took 41% of the vote.
Shane Duffy took 41% of the vote.
Image: Steven Paston

SHANE DUFFY HAS been voted Brighton’s player of the season after receiving 41% of the vote.

The Ireland international defender, 27, finished well clear of second-placed Lewis Dunk with 18%.

Duffy has bagged five goals and kept six clean sheets in 33 appearances for Brighton this term.

The Derry man’s compatriot, 19-year-old Aaron Connolly, won the club’s Elite Performance award having netted 11 times in 15 appearances for the U23s earlier this season.

Galway forward Connolly has represented Ireland at U17, U18 and U19 level, netting once in four caps in the latter age group.

He joined Luton Town on loan from Brighton at the start of this month, two months after the move was finalised with the delay caused by a hamstring injury.

Connolly signed a new contract with Brighton in January which will keep him at the club until 2022.

