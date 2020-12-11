BE PART OF THE TEAM

Duffy's loan deal with Celtic won't be cut short - Brighton boss Potter

The Irish defender has lost his place in recent weeks amid Celtic’s wretched run of form.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 11 Dec 2020, 6:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,632 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5296955
Shane Duffy, with goalkeeper Scott Bain.
Image: PA
Image: PA

BRIGHTON MANAGER GRAHAM Potter has dismissed suggestions Shane Duffy’s loan spell at Celtic will be cut short. 

Duffy joined his boyhood club on a season-long loan deal from Brighton at the start of the season, but the defender’s dream move has curdled of late as he has lost his place in a dreadfully underperforming team. 

Duffy has come in for heavy criticism from Celtic supporters, but returned to the starting line-up for last night’s Europa League win over Lille, just Celtic’s third win in 13 games and first in six. 

“It’s a season-long loan, that’s how it has been from the start, that’s how we see it,” Potter told The Argus.

“In the season you’re going to get ups and downs.

“It’s a bit of a challenging situation but, knowing Shane, he is a fighter and he’s a good character.

“He will come through and has something to prove.“I am sure he will get back to being the player he will want to be and everyone knows he can be.”

In spite of that win over Lille, Celtic finished bottom of their group in the Europa League, and face Kilmarnock on Sunday fully 13 points behind leaders Rangers, albeit with two games in hand. 

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

