Shane Duffy signs season-long loan deal with Fulham

The 30-year-old joins the side who have been promoted from the Championship.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 5 Aug 2022, 12:53 PM
1 hour ago 2,290 Views 2 Comments
Ireland's Shane Duffy.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Shane Duffy has signed a season-long loan deal with Fulham, joining the club from Brighton & Hove Albion. 

Duffy, who helped Brighton reach their highest-ever Premier League finish of ninth last season, links up with the Cottagers who have been promoted as Championship winners.

“I am delighted that is it is done, it is a really exciting challenge for me and the club,” Duffy said on the Fulham website.

“It happened really quickly, but I didn’t really have time to think about it at all, as soon as they came in for me, I just knew it was right for me.

“I spoke to the manager and it was the same both ways, so I am really excited.”

Brighton manager Graham Potter says he is confident Duffy will benefit from regular game time with the Cottagers.

“Shane has been an outstanding servant to this club, and is rightly held in high esteem by everyone here,” Potter told Brighton’s website.

“There was no pressure on him to leave, but typically he wanted to play regular football, and while he was still part of our wider squad, we could not guarantee him that.

“This move will give him that opportunity, which is really important to him as the captain of the Republic of Ireland, and Fulham are getting a player who has great experience at this level.”

Additional reporting by Press Association 

