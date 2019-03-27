This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 27 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display

The Sheffield United striker earned plenty of plaudits for his contribution to the win over Georgia.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 6:40 AM
1 hour ago 1,710 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4562594

THE IRISH SUPPORTERS’ assessment of David McGoldrick’s performance against Georgia was reflected in the ovation he received when leaving the field.

McGoldrick was roundly applauded by those in the 40,317 attendance, as he was replaced by Matt Doherty after putting in a shift that earned him the man-of-the-match award in the 1-0 win at the Aviva Stadium.

inpho_01525392 David McGoldrick applauds the Ireland fans as he leaves the field. Source: INPHO/Bryan Keane

The game marked an eighth senior international cap for a player who will turn 32 later this year. Nevertheless, the striker is well placed to continue adding to that tally after returning from a 21-month absence from the international fold.

McGoldrick has yet to score for Ireland, but he can claim assists for the two goals which ensured that Mick McCarthy’s side took maximum points from their opening two Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Having set up Jeff Hendrick to score the only goal of Saturday’s game in Gibraltar, he earned the free-kick that Conor Hourihane converted to see off the Georgians. 

“He was brilliant,” Ireland defender Shane Duffy said of McGoldrick. “I told him he’s my new favourite player. He was unbelievable tonight. I’m delighted for him because he’s had a tough time with Ireland. Now he has come in with a fresh start.

“As you can see from the reception he got, the fans have taken to him. It’s good for us. We’re all crying out for strikers. The only thing he missed tonight was a goal.”

Nottingham-born McGoldrick, who qualifies via his Irish grandmother, was given his international debut by Martin O’Neill against USA in November 2014. He made six appearances under O’Neill — all but one of which came in friendlies — but hadn’t been called upon since a 3-1 defeat to Mexico in June 2017.

He has flourished at club level since joining Sheffield United last summer following a spell at Ipswich Town, where he played under Mick McCarthy. With the Blades currently on track for promotion to the Premier League, McGoldrick has been a key contributor.

Conor Hourihane celebrates scoring a goal with Robbie Brady, Shane Duffy and Richard Keogh Shane Duffy leads the celebrations after Conor Hourihane's goal. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

His 12 Championship goals have helped Chris Wilder’s side to occupy second place, four points behind leaders Norwich City with eight games left to play. Should they remain there, the club will be back in the English top flight next season for the first time in 12 years.

When asked about McGoldrick’s display after last night’s game, Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph said: “He played very well. That’s him as a player. He’s been unlucky with injuries in the past, so now hopefully he can stay fit and we’ll get to see more of those performances.”

Reflecting on the result, Shane Duffy feels it leaves Ireland in a good place ahead of the summer double header. Mick McCarthy will take his team to Denmark on 7 June before welcoming Gibraltar to Dublin three days later.

“In the first half I thought we were very good and we could have had a couple more goals,” said the Brighton defender. “Overall we’re delighted. It’s a new campaign and a great start for us. He [McCarthy] wanted the Irish fighting spirit back and I think that’s what we showed.

“It’s a good start and now we can build on it. All of us are looking forward to coming back again. It’s a fresh start for everyone. The players have got a new lift here and you could see that in some of the performances tonight, which were superb. Exciting times, hopefully.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Man City's Jesus hits double to seal unconvincing win for Brazil
    Man City's Jesus hits double to seal unconvincing win for Brazil
    Spain labour to victory in the absence of manager
    Sampdoria veteran makes history as Italy romp to victory
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests
    Irish Player Ratings: Whelan and McGoldrick star in feel-good Irish win against Georgia
    FAI
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    'We've always gotten the sense that power in Irish football rests in one man... That's not a healthy situation'
    Tennis balls rain down on the Aviva Stadium in anti-FAI protest

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie