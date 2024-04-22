'I used to laugh about his diet...the chicken fillet rolls. That time has passed now'

DAMIEN DUFF ISSUED a stinging rebuke to one of his own players in the aftermath of Shelbourne’s 0-0 draw at home to Shamrock Rovers.

Shane Farrell – a fan’s favourite at Tolka Park – was introduced off the bench shortly after the hour mark, but was on his way down the tunnel 11 minutes later having picked up two bookings for fouls on Josh Honohan and Darragh Nugent.

Shels therefore played the last 20 minutes with 10 men, but held out for a point that keeps them top of the league, three points clear of Rovers, Derry, and Bohemians. (Rovers and Bohs each have a game in hand.)

Speaking to reporters after the game, Duff did not hide his annoyance at Farrell, saying his diet and standards in training are not good enough.

“Here, I am always honest privately and in public”, said Duff about Farrell. “He knows he has let everyone down. I used to laugh about his diet in year one, the chicken fillet rolls, whatever. That time has passed now. How you live your life off the pitch and how you train usually gets shown up on a match night, and it did tonight.”

When it was put to Duff that this was the reason Farrell has been out of the team in spite of his flashes of brilliance, the Shelbourne manager accentuated his point.

“I get he’s a fan’s favourite and what have you, but he hasn’t deserved to play”, said Duff. “Not one bit. Flashes. I could go on and give you a flash: I’m 45 and I can’t walk. It’s a hundred minute game nowadays, so flashes aren’t good enough for me.

“Shane doesn’t erupt. I wouldn’t call that an eruption. I’ve looked back at them, they are two awful tackles. You don’t live right you don’t train right, you’re a yard off and you’re late in a tackle. It’s not rocket science to me. As I told him up there he won’t ruin the players’ night.”

Duff was however thrilled with his side’s result against the injury-depleted champions, who were without all of Graham Burke, Gary O’Neill, Aaron McEneff, Jack Byrne, and Neil Farrugia. After a brilliant start, this was Shels’ fifth straight game without a win, but Duff was positive about it.

“It was a really good performance. It was probably a worrying three weeks, I am looking at the guys and I am slaughtering them, we have been off in every aspect on and off the pitch. We can safely say tonight the club has their team back and long may they stay back.”