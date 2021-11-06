Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 6 November 2021
Advertisement

Waterford stalwart Shane Fives calls time on intercounty career

The Tourin clubman made his debut in 2008.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Nov 2021, 12:15 PM
11 minutes ago 272 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5594027
Bowing out: highly experienced corner back, Shane Fives.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Bowing out: highly experienced corner back, Shane Fives.
Bowing out: highly experienced corner back, Shane Fives.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SHANE FIVES HAS retired from intercounty hurling, Waterford have announced. 

“Waterford GAA would like to thank Shane for his commitment to the Waterford senior hurling panel since 2008,” a statement reads.  “We wish Shane, his partner Fiona and their family all the best in the future.”

The Tourin man was part of the Munster championship-winning side of 2010 and featured in two All-Ireland finals during his 13-year run.

Déise boss Liam Cahill will also have to plan without Kevin Moran, who announced his retirement earlier this week. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie