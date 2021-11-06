Waterford stalwart Shane Fives calls time on intercounty career

SHANE FIVES HAS retired from intercounty hurling, Waterford have announced.

“Waterford GAA would like to thank Shane for his commitment to the Waterford senior hurling panel since 2008,” a statement reads. “We wish Shane, his partner Fiona and their family all the best in the future.”

The Tourin man was part of the Munster championship-winning side of 2010 and featured in two All-Ireland finals during his 13-year run.

Déise boss Liam Cahill will also have to plan without Kevin Moran, who announced his retirement earlier this week.