Irish teenager Shane Flynn on Leicester's bench for tonight's Europa League tie

DUBLIN TEENAGE STAR Shane Flynn has been named by Brendan Rodgers on the Leicester City bench for tonight’s Europa League games against Zorya Luhansk in the Ukraine.

The 19-year-old full-back came through the youth set-ups of St Joseph’s Boys and then Bray Wanderers before joining Leicester City in 2017.

As a schoolboy Gaelic footballer, he was also an All-Ireland champion with St Benildus College.

He is one of seven Under 23 players brought to Luhansk by Rodgers – as Leicester seek to consolidate their position at the top of group G. They currently lead Braga by three points.