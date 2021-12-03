Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 3 December 2021
Advertisement

Shelbourne sign defender Shane Griffin from St Pat's

‘He has a wealth of experience in the league and knows how to win games and trophies,’ said Shels boss Damien Duff.

By The42 Team Friday 3 Dec 2021, 5:31 PM
25 minutes ago 246 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5619867
Shane Griffin in action for Pats in August.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Shane Griffin in action for Pats in August.
Shane Griffin in action for Pats in August.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SHELBOURNE HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of defender Shane Griffin from St Patrick’s Athletic.

The 27-year-old Cork man won his second FAI Cup last weekend as Pats edged out Bohemians on penalties at the Aviva Stadium, adding to a league and cup double won with Cork City in 2017.

The left-back spent 2016 and 2017 with Reading in England before moving back to Leeside.

Griffin becomes Shels manager Damien Duff’s third signing after Jack Moylan and Sean Boyd.

“Shane is a fantastic signing for the club,” Duff said. “He has a wealth of experience in the league and knows how to win games and trophies. Shane has brilliant quality, can play in numerous positions and is a top professional. He will greatly compliment the youth we have in the squad.”

Defender Griffin added: “I’m very excited to get started at Shels and work under Damien and his staff. Damien has good ideas and ambitions for the club and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie