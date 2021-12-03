Shelbourne sign defender Shane Griffin from St Pat's

SHELBOURNE HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of defender Shane Griffin from St Patrick’s Athletic.

The 27-year-old Cork man won his second FAI Cup last weekend as Pats edged out Bohemians on penalties at the Aviva Stadium, adding to a league and cup double won with Cork City in 2017.

The left-back spent 2016 and 2017 with Reading in England before moving back to Leeside.

Griffin becomes Shels manager Damien Duff’s third signing after Jack Moylan and Sean Boyd.

“Shane is a fantastic signing for the club,” Duff said. “He has a wealth of experience in the league and knows how to win games and trophies. Shane has brilliant quality, can play in numerous positions and is a top professional. He will greatly compliment the youth we have in the squad.”

Defender Griffin added: “I’m very excited to get started at Shels and work under Damien and his staff. Damien has good ideas and ambitions for the club and I can’t wait to be part of it.”