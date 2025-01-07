Former Shelbourne defender Griffin signs for Cobh Ramblers, Jarvis joins Notts County

FORMER SHELBOURNE DEFENDER Shane Griffin has signed for Cobh Ramblers.

Griffin helped Shels to League of Ireland Premier Division glory last season, and his arrival is a boost for the First Division outfit.

The 30-year-old previously represented Cork City and St Patrick’s Athletic, winning FAI Cup medals at both, along with English side Reading.

A native of Carrigaline in Cork, Griffin has been capped by the Republic of Ireland up to U21 level.

“We have been working on this deal for quite some time,” said Cobh manager Michael McDermott.

“Shane is a player that has enjoyed a highly successful career at the highest levels and I was keen to get this quality into our club. He is a winner, he is a leader and he will bring vast experience to our team.”

Advertisement

“I’m delighted to be signing for the club,” Griffin added. “When I spoke with the manager he told me of the plans to progress the club and that’s something that I’m looking forward to being a part of.

“My aim is to contribute on the pitch and be successful, and also to help the young talented players within the group.”

There are now two Shane Griffins at the Rams: the former Waterford and Bray midfielder joined before Christmas.

📝 We are delighted to announce the signing of former Shelbourne defender Shane Griffin for the 2025 season



🗣️ “When I spoke with the manager he told me of the plans to progress the club and that’s something that I’m looking forward to.”



↪️ https://t.co/RqrcWo9uG9#Rams25 🟣🔵 pic.twitter.com/edBVpS9MCH — Cobh Ramblers FC (@CobhRamblersFC) January 7, 2025

Meanwhile, former Shelbourne loanee Will Jarvis has signed for Notts County.

The English winger spent two successful spells at Tolka Park, including the first half of their title winning 2024. Jarvis scored nine goals and provided six assists to fire Damien Duff’s side to the top of the table before being recalled by Hull City in August.

Jarvis now moves to League Two on a permanent three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.