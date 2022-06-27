Cobh Ramblers appoint Shane Keegan as manager

SHANE KEEGAN HAS been appointed as the new manager of League of Ireland First Division side Cobh Ramblers.

The former Dundalk, Galway United and Wexford Youths manager has signed a deal until the end of the 2023 season.

“I am delighted and excited to come on board as Cobh Ramblers’ new manager,” Keegan told the club’s website.

“To play a part in the club, in this, their 100th year anniversary, was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. I look forward to getting straight to work with the players and staff as we all get to know each other over the course of the month of July.

“It would be a huge boost to us to get support out in numbers over the next few games. Then it is up to us to give people a reason to keep coming back. I really hope that I can play an important role in helping to grow Cobh as a club both on and off the field in both the short & long term.”

Most recently Keegan worked with Treaty United as their Academy lead.

His day job sees him work as Games Promotion Officer with Portlaoise GAA.

“I would also like to place on record my thanks to the board at Treaty United and wish them the best of luck for the rest of the season,” he added.

“We are delighted to have secured the services of a proven, experienced League of Ireland manager,” said Cobh chairman Bill O’Leary.

“Shane is highly thought of, and we regard him as the right man for the job at this time. All of us at the club look forward to working with him.”