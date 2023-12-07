Shane Keegan steps down as Cobh Ramblers manager

COBH RAMBLERS HAVE announced that Shane Keegan has stepped down as manager.

Keegan has left the club after deciding it was not possible to combine the position with the demands of his day role.

In a statement, the club outlined that “despite the best efforts of the board to retain Shane it was not possible to find a solution.”

A Cobh statement read: “We are deeply disappointed to lose a man who will be always held in huge esteem in Cobh. We wish Shane the very best for the future. The club hope to be in a position to appoint a replacement in the coming days.”

Keegan explained his reasoning via a statement released through the club:

“Midway through the 2023 season I underwent a substantial promotion in my day job,” Keegan said.

“This promotion resulted in a significant increase in my working hours and my responsibilities. While I just about managed to juggle my new role with the demands of League of Ireland management over the rest of the season, it did take a significant toll on all aspects of my life, and would be unsustainable in 2024.

“As I hope you can understand, I have to put my long-term career first and therefore I have regrettably informed the club that I will not be able to continue in my role as First Team Manager for the 2024 season.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank the Cobh Ramblers fans for their outstanding support during what was an incredibly enjoyable season. As for the players and staff, it was an absolute privilege to spend time on the training ground and share a dressing room with you. I am unlikely to ever experience an environment that betters what we had going this year.

“Finally, I would like to thank the board for their unwavering support since my appointment and I greatly appreciate the efforts they went to to try and make it possible for me to stay on.

“I wish them every success next season and I would love to think that there may be an opportunity for me to be involved in the club again at some point in the future. Cobh Ramblers is a fantastic club and I have no doubt that they can continue the progression that we made this season.”

Cobh finished third in the 2023 First Division table, earning a place in the playoffs. They advanced to the playoff final after a 2-1 aggregate win over Wexford, but were beaten 2-1 by Waterford FC in the final.