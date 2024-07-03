'You just want to do your best' - Kingston content with any role for Cork

SHANE KINGSTON IS satisfied to serve the Cork hurlers through whatever role he is selected as their All-Ireland semi-final against Limerick looms.

Kingston has been making his impact off the bench during the championship, scoring seven points from play across three of Cork’s Munster round-robin ties along with their All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final against Offaly. He missed the Munster opener against Waterford due to a hamstring injury but has returned to help steer the Rebels back to an All-Ireland semi-final for the first time since 2021.

Among the highlights of Kingston’s season so far is the run he made to earn a late penalty against Limerick which Patrick Horgan converted to rescue Cork from another early championship exit. As the sides prepare to meet again, Kingston insists he will aim to deliver for his county in whatever capacity he is appointed to.

“I suppose this year is a bit different coming back from injury,” says the Douglas forward. ”I missed my first championship game ever against Waterford and I was devastated to not be playing. Being back involved then, you’re just happy to be playing a part. Any given day you put on the Cork jersey and get a chance to represent your friends, family and county is a good day.

“Whether that be coming on or starting, you just want to do your best for yourself and for the group.”

That result marked a major turning point in Cork’s season. Their subsequent victory over Tipperary — allied with Clare’s win against Waterford — assured them safe passage out of the Munster championship. Wins over Offaly and Dublin followed although they found Michéal Donoghue’s side difficult to shake off in Thurles.

“It probably wasn’t one of our better performances,” says Kingston, “But at the end of the day, all you want to do is win. That’s a very strong Dublin team as well. It’s still a championship game and a very intense environment to be involved in. We were just happy to get a win to be honest.”

The scheduling of Cork’s quarter-final against Dublin along with the clash of Clare and Wexford at Semple Stadium caused some disquiet among fans. Many believed the games should have been held at Croke Park on Sunday which was already reserved for the Tailteann Cup semi-finals.

Wexford also submitted a motion to Central Council for a swap to avoid a clash with the Feile na nGael finals which they were hosting on the Saturday. The motion failed, meaning the fixtures were kept to their original dates.

“I wouldn’t really read into that too much,” says Kingston. “From my own perspective, I’m more than happy to play on a Saturday because you’re not working the next day. You get to relax the next day rather than getting up to go to work. So, I’d have no issue playing on a Saturday.”

