Winning 'the corona All-Ireland' would be 'more of an achievement given the lack of training'

SHANE KINGSTON SAYS the shortened inter-county championship will in no way devalue the All-Ireland hurling title for the eventual winners.

It’s likely the Liam MacCarthy Cup competiton will revert to a knock-out format when it resumes in mid-October, but the Cork forward says there won’t be an asterisk beside whatever side comes out on top.

“Look, if we won an All-Ireland, I wouldn’t mind if it was the corona All-Ireland,” says the UCC economics and computer science student.

“No look, anyone who wins it this year, it’s probably more of an achievement given the lack of training and the different time of the year and how long a year it’s been for people as well. Whoever wins it this year, it’s a credit to them, to be honest.

“Obviously, the round-robin is very good but given the circumstances I suppose, a straight knockout is probably the best option.

“That’s obviously a brilliant format but look, it’s added pressure really because you have to be on your toes to play the game, if you’re not you’ll be fairly sorry but yeah I’m looking forward to that now.”

The GAA have said the All-Ireland final won’t be played any later than next February and Kingston insists inter-county players must be given an off-season before next season commences in that case.

“If you think about it, that will be a full 15/16-month season of non-stop which will be fairly hard. Fellas will be burned out and picking up injuries without a rest,” he says.

“For the year that’s in it you’ll just try get over it. I’ve no issue provided we get to play. If you think about it then, if inter-county goes to January or February the Fitzgibbon then is out the window so that’s up for them to decide.

“If an All-Ireland is played in January or February, are you going to have league then two weeks later? I don’t know.”

He believes the extended period away from the game during the lockdown might see some players step away entirely.

“The commitment is getting fierce. But if you want to win an All-Ireland, you kind of trying to do more than the opposition. So if you look at it realistically, that’s just going to keep going up and up and up.

“Everybody wants to have that edge over everyone else, so they’re going to try and do more.

“I think people will come to the realisation of the commitment GAA requires. They’ll be reflecting now on their time off and be like, ‘Jesus, is it worth it?’ I think it will go the other way.

“Obviously for me, I love it. It’s my life. But for older people they might be like, ‘Time off is nice.’ So it depends what way you look at it. Some fellas that aren’t in it and have left they might think, ‘I’d love to go back.’ Then somebody that’s in it that’s pushing on and getting a bit older, they might think it’s such a commitment.”

UCC’s Shane Kingston with his Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Star Hurling Player of the Year trophy. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The GAA still need to iron out the finer details when it comes to county managers having access to their players.

Inter-county training is prohibited until 14 September, but if players are knocked out of their respective club championships early they will be keen to join county set-ups and train collectively.

In addition, some club championships, particularly those in dual counties, could run into the first week of October with the All-Irelands set to commence two weeks later.

“I suppose if you’re knocked out early which could happen anyone, it could happen us,” says Kingston whose father Shane returned to the Rebels hotseat this year.

“I suppose it is your own responsibility to keep yourself fit and get on with as much as you can really. It’s an awkward one.

“It is hard to know really. If you think about it, realistically, it is very hard that you have a two week run into inter-county championship. I suppose if you’re back with your club, you are back hurling, and playing championship.

“It isn’t that bad, you will be getting up to speed in the club championship really, hopefully avoiding injury as well.”

The 23-year-old is part of a formidable attack in Douglas, where Alan Cadogan and Brian Turnbull also feature. Before he turns his mind to Cork duty, Kingston is determined to deliver a county title with Douglas.

“We probably have been favourites or second favourites for the county in the last few years and obviously not shown it because we have been gone fairly quick. We have a very strong panel and we have underachieved really over the past few years.

“It will be nice to get everyone together, to be training together properly, to have a good stab off it.

“It is a nice opportunity for the clubs really. You usually only have a week or two with the clubs, but this year now we can have a nice crack off it which is a change. It is nice for club players and county players that they can train away with the club, and do their best.”

