Shane Long scores winning Cup goal for Southampton, Chelsea stroll past Chesterfield

SHANE LONG SCORED the winning goal as Southampton endured the first-half sending-off of Yan Valery to beat Swansea 3-2 after extra time in the FA Cup third round this evening.

The Saints ultimately spent a full 90 minutes down to 10 men, but goals from Nathan Redmond, Mohamed Elyounoussi and then Long saw them progress from a tie played behind closed doors because of the Welsh Government’s coronavirus regulations.

Long – introduced from the bench with 12 minutes of normal time remaining – set up Elyounoussi’s extra-time equaliser before he finished James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick to send the Saints to the fourth round.

Joel Piroe had brought parity after 77 minutes before Jan Bednarek’s own goal briefly put Swansea ahead in extra time.

Swansea had not played since December 11 because of Covid-19 both in their squad and opposition camps, and their starting side featured Irish international Michael Obafemi, in action against his former side.

Elsewhere, Romelu Lukaku was on the scoresheet as Chelsea cruised to a comfortable victory against non-league Chesterfield in a 5-1 FA Cup third-round canter at Stamford Bridge.

The Champions League holders flexed all their muscles of quality and depth to nullify any prospect of a cup upset. Lukaku tapped in debutant Lewis Hall’s low cross and missed three gilt-edged chances before being withdrawn at half-time.

Academy product Hall, 17 impressed on his senior bow claiming that deserved assist for Lukaku, with Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Andreas Christensen and Hakim Ziyech all also finding the net.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates his goal. Source: Matt Dunham

The 91 league places between the two sides told throughout, with Chelsea still able to make seven changes despite a raft of injuries and Covid-19 absentees. Akwasi Asante tapped in a late Chesterfield consolation to spark jubilant celebrations among their raucous travelling fans. Dubliner Gavin Gunning captained Chesterfield.

Everton avoided deepening their crisis under Rafa Benitez by coming from behind to see off Hull City after extra-time. The night began badly for Everton, with Tyler Smith scoring for Hull in the very first minute. Goals from Demarai Gray and Andre Gomes put Everton in front at half-time, but it was a lead they spurned: Ryan Longman’s 71st-minute strike sent the game to extra-time.

Andros Townsend ultimately won the game for Everton in the ninth minute of extra-time, but Everton relied on a stunning save from Asmir Begovic to creep into the fourth round. Irish captain Seamus Coleman played the full game for Everton, while former Cork City defender did likewise for Hull.

Emiliano Marcondes scored a hat-trick as Bournemouth eased into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win at Yeovil.

The Danish midfielder tucked away a first-half double before completing his treble midway through the second period after former Irish U21 International Joe Quigley had scored to give National League Yeovil hope just after the interval. Gavin Kilkenny started the game for Bournemouth, with Robbie Brady a second-half substitute.

League One Plymouth provided an upset at St Andrew’s as they beat Championship side Birmingham with a narrow 1-0 third-round win after extra-time, courtesy of goal from substitute Ryan Law. Scott Hogan led the line for Birmingham.

FA Cup Third Round results

Mansfield Town 2-3 Middlesbrough

Bristol City 0-1 Fulham (AET)

Burnley 1-2 Huddersfield

Coventry 1-0 Derby County

Hartlepool 2-1 Blackpool

Millwall 1-2 Crystal Palace

Barnsley 5-4 Barrow (AET)

Boreham Wood 2-0 AFC Wimbledon

Kidderminster 2-1 Reading

Leicester 4-1 Watford

Newcastle 0-1 Cambridge

Peterborough 2-1 Bristol Rovers

Port Vale 1-4 Brentford

West Brom 1-2 Brighton (AET)

Wigan 3-2 Blackburn

QPR 1-1 Rotherham (QPR win 8-7 on penalties)

Birmingham 0-1 Plymouth (AET)

Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield

Hull 2-3 Everton (AET)

Swansea 2-3 Southampton (AET)

Yeovil 1-3 Bournemouth

With reporting by PA