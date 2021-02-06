Winning debut for Long, first Cardiff victory for McCarthy and Collins hits the net

SHANE LONG MADE his debut as Jonathan Woodgate’s spell as caretaker manager at Bournemouth got off to a thrilling start with a 3-2 home win over lowly Birmingham City in the Championship today.

Jack Wilshere scored one and made one with Arnaut Danjuma and Philip Billing also on target for the Cherries, who remain in the final play-off place.

Long was making his Bournemouth debut after joining on loan from Southampton at the end of the window and played the full 90 minutes.

He was denied at the start of the second half by a brilliant challenge from Friend before he headed David Brooks’ corner wide of the post moments later.

There was an Ireland international on the scoresheet in the game with Scott Hogan scoring both of Birmingham’s goals, though the Blues remain in the bottom three.

Bournemouth stay sixth with Watford (fifth) and Reading (fourth) above them both drawing 0-0 against Coventry City and Stoke City respectively. The big movers in the Championship today were Brentford who won 4-1 away to Middlesbrough to go second as they went ahead of Swansea City.

Mick McCarthy was in buoyant mood after celebrating his first win as Cardiff boss following the 2-0 victory at Bristol City.

The visitors went in front after 18 minutes when Harry Wilson’s inswinging free-kick from the right was met with a close-range header from Curtis Nelson.

More poor defending by Bristol City allowed Kieffer Moore yards of space to head his 11th goal of the season from Sheyi Ojo’s 25th-minute cross and the result was never in doubt from then on. Cardiff City are now 14th in the table.

Ireland striker James Collins hit the net but his Luton Town team were left frustrated that they couldn’t take all three points after being held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield.

The hosts led through Collins’ 11th minute opener, only for visiting defender Naby Sarr to level with 15 minutes remaining.

- Additional reporting by PA