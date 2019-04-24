This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Long's Premier League record will be hard to beat, says Hasenhuttl

The Tipperary native was quick off the mark last night,.

By The42 Team Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 8:09 AM
Southampton's Shane Long celebrates the fastest goal in Premier League history.
SOUTHAMPTON MANAGER Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Shane Long’s record for the fastest goal in Premier League history will not be broken anytime soon.

Long’s record-breaking goal after just seven seconds helped Southampton to a 1-1 draw at Watford on Tuesday as Hasenhuttl’s men moved further clear of the relegation zone.

Ledley King’s 10-second record – which had stood since 2000 – was shattered by Long when the Republic of Ireland international closed down Craig Cathcart’s attempted clearance and powered through to clip over Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Long revelled in the record post-match, saying: “The manager said to make a quick start and put them under pressure. It’s a nice record to have.”

And Hasenhuttl heaped praise on Long, telling reporters: “It was fantastic I think. It was a very good signal after the game on Saturday where I was really not happy about the first half where we were not aggressive enough.

“I think they listened very well, especially Shane Long. He was so quick and so quick attacking. After the ball win that is one thing but to score also is another thing.

“I think he has a little bit the image that he doesn’t score so much but in the last four games three goals. It’s amazing and an amazing performance he shows in the moment. I am absolutely happy with him.”

Hasenhuttl added: “It’s not so easy [for the record to be broken]. The only chance is to shoot from the middle line. That is the only chance to beat this record because much faster is not possible I think.”

