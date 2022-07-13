Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 13 July 2022
Advertisement

'A football fairytale' - Shane Long returns to Reading

The Irishman signs on a one-year deal.

By The42 Team Wednesday 13 Jul 2022, 3:12 PM
25 minutes ago 931 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5816033
Back once again: Shane Long.
Image: Reading FC.
Back once again: Shane Long.
Back once again: Shane Long.
Image: Reading FC.

SHANE LONG HAS returned to Reading, signing for the Championship outfit on a one-year deal.

The move was widely expected following his Southampton exit earlier this month, teased by the Royals on social media earlier today and confirmed this afternoon.

A free agent, the Irishman joins after eight years, 245 appearances and 37 goals at the Saints.

Long, 35, previously spent seven seasons at Reading, who were his first English club after moving from Cork City in 2005. He signed aged 18, alongside Kevin Doyle.

17 years on, the Tipperary native will link up with his new team-mates, including Jeff Hendrick, to train at Bearwood Park for the first time tomorrow morning.

“The arrival of Shane is something of a football fairytale for Reading fans,” Reading boss Paul Ince said.

But make no mistake about it – he is coming into the dressing room purely on the merits of what he can offer this squad out on the pitch. Experience, energy, leadership, desire and a natural instinct you need to score goals. Shane will be an important addition to the group we are patiently trying to build and grow.”

Head of Football Operations Paul Bowen added: “When he first arrived at this club, very few fans will have known anything about Shane Long.

“But now, he needs absolutely no introduction to Royals supporters. A return to the club where it all began for Shane has been rumoured for a number of years, so I am delighted to have made that rumour a reality.”

Reading paid tribute to their new signing with a heartfelt trip down memory lane, recounting his first spell at the club in detail, adding: “Welcome home, Shane!”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Long previously experienced it all at the club — promotion, relegation and everything in between — scoring 54 goals in 203 appearances until 2011 when he joined West Brom. He subsequently had a stint with Hull before joining the Saints.

Scorer of the Premier League’s fastest-ever goal, Long has also won 88 caps for Ireland; the most recent coming against Qatar last year, while he has 17 international goals to his name.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie