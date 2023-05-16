'In my head, I think enough is enough' - Shane Long set to retire from football

SHANE LONG LOOKS set to retire after the 36-year-old admitted “enough is enough” following almost 20 years in professional football.

The former Republic of Ireland international is out of contract since the end of the Championship season and, while he has not finalised a decision to hang up his boots, it would appear imminent following Reading’s relegation to League One.

When asked by BBC Radio Berkshire if he would be re-signing with the Royals, Long said: “I doubt it. I’m going to speak to my family, but in my head, I think enough is enough. I’m 37 next January. We’ll see.

“I’m going to spend time with my family over the summer and weigh up the pros and cons after that. I feel good, my body does feel good, but I suppose the older you get, the more it’s about recovery and getting your body going again.

“When you’re playing Saturday-Tuesday- Saturday-Tuesday, it takes its toll.”

Long made 30 appearances last season and also found the net 56 times in 344 Premier League appearances for Reading, West Brom, Hull City and Southampton following his arrival in England from Cork City in 2005.

In March he spoke of his disappointment and hurt at the manner of how his international career came to an end, and the Tipperary native was adamant he doesn’t want to put his body through the pain of a final season in club football.

“I don’t want to come back for one more year and just be injured. I’ll see how I feel in the summer,” he continued.

“If the club can buy in players and have a decent squad next year, then brilliant, but if they’re struggling to get numbers in the door and they need more help, then I’m always a phone call away.”