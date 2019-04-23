Ireland international Shane Long scores the fastest goal in Premier League history

0.07 - At just seven seconds, Shane Long's strike against Watford is the fastest ever scored in @premierleague history. Record. #WATSOU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 23, 2019

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL SHANE Long has made history in the Premier League tonight.

Playing for Southampton against Watford, the Tipperary native scored the fastest goal in Premier League history, finding the net after just seven seconds.

The record was previously held by Tottenham’s Ledley King, who hit the target against Bradford in December 2000 in 9.82 seconds.

The goal takes the 32-year-old’s tally for the season to four goals in 27 appearances in all competitions.

