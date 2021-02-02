Ireland striker Shane Long completes Championship loan switch

Long has been with Southampton since 2014.

ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIP CLUB Bournemouth have announced the loan signing of Shane Long from south-coast neighbours Southampton.

Long has temporarily left his Premier League employers on a deal that will run until the end of the season, subject to EFL approval.

The 34-year-old joins Bournemouth as a replacement for Norwegian international Joshua King, who has sealed a permanent transfer to Everton.

And in his absence at Southampton, Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino arrives on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

With Long on the periphery for the Saints so far this season, the move should increase his prospects of playing regularly again.

Despite being rewarded with a new two-year contract last June, the Republic of Ireland international has started just one Premier League game this season.

𝙃𝙚’𝙨 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 👋



We’re delighted to welcome Shane Long on loan until the end of the season 🤝@ShaneLong7 // #afcb 🍒 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 2, 2021

Long links up with a Bournemouth side who are in sixth place in the Championship table as they aim for a swift return to the top tier of English football.

The Tipperary native, who joined Southampton from Hull City in 2014, was most recently capped by Ireland in the 0-0 draw with Wales in the Uefa Nations League last October.

“I am delighted to bring an attacker of Shane’s experience and quality to the club,” Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall said.

“As well as his undoubted technical ability, Shane’s character, maturity and leadership skills are something we have been searching for to add to what is a relatively young squad.

“He has played at the highest level for the majority of his career – including the past nine seasons – and we are hoping to bring the best out of him over the coming months as we aim to gain promotion back to the Premier League.”