BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 29 April 2021
Advertisement

Shane Lowry agrees to become a sponsorship partner of Offaly GAA

The champion golfer will support the county’s commercial and fundraising activities.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 3:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,875 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5423826
Shane Lowry's homecoming in Clara in '19.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Shane Lowry's homecoming in Clara in '19.
Shane Lowry's homecoming in Clara in '19.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SHANE LOWRY, THE defending British Open champion, has agreed to become an official sponsor of Offaly GAA.

The Clara man, whose father won an All-Ireland with the county’s footballers in 1982, will support Offaly GAA’s commercial and fundraising initiatives to help progress improvements in their underage coaching programmes. Lowry’s financial contribution will also develop educational bursaries for young players in the county.

An Offaly county board statement read: “We are in the process of preparing a Strategic Plan which will have a significant focus on player development. As an elite international sportsman, Shane has offered his experience and expertise to inspire and help improve the development of our players.

“The people of Offaly are immensely proud of everything that Shane has achieved. He comes from a family steeped in the history of Offaly GAA and he is himself a devoted supporter of Clara GAA and Offaly GAA.

“Like many other counties, Offaly GAA experienced a very difficult financial year in 2020 and the county are presently on a fundraising drive following a very successful Grand Canal Walk to support the County and Clubs.

In support of our fundraising drive to put Offaly GAA on a more sustainable financial footing, Shane has also pledged a personal annual financial contribution to Offaly GAA over the next five years.

In reaction to the news, Michael Duignan, Chairperson of Offaly GAA, said: “We are all excited by the prospect of working with Shane in the coming years as we strive to improve the fortunes of the county.

“Shane has inspired us all in Offaly by the way he has progressed to the upper echelons of world golf and we are all extremely proud of his achievements. Shane has pledged his support to help our players of all ages to fulfill their potential. His passion, ambition and honesty of endeavour, while at all times remaining humble and grounded, are leadership attributes that we are looking to enhance in the culture of Offaly GAA.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We are on a journey in Offaly GAA and it is fantastic to have Shane on board particularly supporting our coaching and games initiatives, which we hope will benefit all our clubs and players.

“Offaly GAA are also very thankful that Shane has committed to support Offaly GAA financially and we are very grateful for his commitment to offer his time to help our players and support our commercial and fundraising initiatives.

“The Lowry name has always been synonymous with excellence within Offaly GAA and we once again thank Shane for joining us on the Offaly GAA journey.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie