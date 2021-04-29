Shane Lowry agrees to become a sponsorship partner of Offaly GAA

SHANE LOWRY, THE defending British Open champion, has agreed to become an official sponsor of Offaly GAA.

The Clara man, whose father won an All-Ireland with the county’s footballers in 1982, will support Offaly GAA’s commercial and fundraising initiatives to help progress improvements in their underage coaching programmes. Lowry’s financial contribution will also develop educational bursaries for young players in the county.

An Offaly county board statement read: “We are in the process of preparing a Strategic Plan which will have a significant focus on player development. As an elite international sportsman, Shane has offered his experience and expertise to inspire and help improve the development of our players.

“The people of Offaly are immensely proud of everything that Shane has achieved. He comes from a family steeped in the history of Offaly GAA and he is himself a devoted supporter of Clara GAA and Offaly GAA.

Delighted to announce that Shane Lowry, the reigning Open Champion, has pledged his support as an Official Partner with Offaly GAA.

“Like many other counties, Offaly GAA experienced a very difficult financial year in 2020 and the county are presently on a fundraising drive following a very successful Grand Canal Walk to support the County and Clubs.

In support of our fundraising drive to put Offaly GAA on a more sustainable financial footing, Shane has also pledged a personal annual financial contribution to Offaly GAA over the next five years.

In reaction to the news, Michael Duignan, Chairperson of Offaly GAA, said: “We are all excited by the prospect of working with Shane in the coming years as we strive to improve the fortunes of the county.

“Shane has inspired us all in Offaly by the way he has progressed to the upper echelons of world golf and we are all extremely proud of his achievements. Shane has pledged his support to help our players of all ages to fulfill their potential. His passion, ambition and honesty of endeavour, while at all times remaining humble and grounded, are leadership attributes that we are looking to enhance in the culture of Offaly GAA.

“We are on a journey in Offaly GAA and it is fantastic to have Shane on board particularly supporting our coaching and games initiatives, which we hope will benefit all our clubs and players.

“Offaly GAA are also very thankful that Shane has committed to support Offaly GAA financially and we are very grateful for his commitment to offer his time to help our players and support our commercial and fundraising initiatives.

“The Lowry name has always been synonymous with excellence within Offaly GAA and we once again thank Shane for joining us on the Offaly GAA journey.”