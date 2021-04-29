Shane Lowry says becoming world No1 is not top of his agenda

Shane Lowry aims to step out of the shadows at the PGA.

Shane Lowry aims to step out of the shadows at the PGA.

SHANE LOWRY HAS said he has no ambitions to become the world’s No1 ranked golfer.

The 2019 British Open champion is currently ranked 44th although he has found form recently, finishing 20th at the Masters – when his play merited a higher finish – eighth at the Players Championship, ninth at the RBC Heritage and 11th at the Houston Open.

“I don’t have any ambitions to be world No1,” Lowry said. “It is not that I am not working towards it. To be honest, I feel I just wake up every day and try my best for that day. I work hard; I do everything I need to do to play at this level.

“Do I feel I can compete with the best? Yes, I do. Do I feel I can be world No1? I’m not sure, the standard of world golf is incredible at the minute.

“If you look at the top ten in the world, any one of them could be world No1. People might criticise me for saying that but I don’t have ambitions to be world No1. The best version of me every day is what I’m happy to be.”

Lowry is currently eyeing up the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island which starts on 20 May and has been boosted by the news that his coach, Neil Manchip, and caddy, Bo Martin, are able to travel back from Ireland to work with him in the coming months.

“Bo is coming back next week and is coming back for a decent stint over here,” Lowry said today from his base in Florida.

“I am going to be playing week on, week off for the next while.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Neil (Manchip) is coming back out for the PGA as well.

“I feel ready to go again. The week after Hilton Head I felt a bit jaded; I’d played seven out of eight weeks.

“I feel my game is in a good place. I am excited about the next few months.”