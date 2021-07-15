Shane Lowry: 'I played pretty average, I didn't play my best golf'

SHANE LOWRY, THE Offaly golfer who is defending his Open championship title this week, expressed his pride at being able to fight back on a tricky day at Royal St George’s.

Lowry delivered four birdies and five bogeys to post an opening round of 71, leaving him one-over par, seven shots behind the leader (at 5pm, Thursday), Louis Oosthuizen who carded a six-under round of 64.

The 2019 champion admitted he had an average day but was pleased by the spirit he showed to stay in the fight.

“I’d say I played pretty average, I didn’t play my best golf,” said Lowry. “But then again, you’re playing with Louis who’s shooting six-under and playing great. It kind of makes you feel a little bit different.

“I was disappointed to bogey the last. Had I parred the last and shot level par I would have been quite happy with myself going home this afternoon, but I didn’t.

“I got an unfortunate bounce and went into the bunker and made bogey. But I battled hard – I was quite proud of myself. On to tomorrow.”

Before tomorrow comes, there was time to reflect on today.

The stunning Kent coastline 😍 Our setting for The 149th Open #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/4vbapX5kHD — The Open (@TheOpen) July 15, 2021

“It was a very special day for me,” Lowry said. “The announcement on the first tee, I’ve been waiting over a year for that, so it’s quite nice.

“It was quite unsettling at the start and I got off to a pretty nervy start. I battled hard for the rest of it.

“But it’s so good to have the crowds here and it’s so good to be playing in the Open Championship like we know – the big crowds and getting clapped in the grandstands and on the tees, that’s pretty cool.”

Darren Clarke felt good about himself too, as the Ulsterman returned to the scene of his greatest day, the venue where he won The Open 10 years ago.

Like Lowry, he posted a 71, playing steady golf after bogeying the first.

“It was wonderful to be back,” Clarke said. “You know, the reception I got on the first tee and the first fairway was great.

“I actually hit the ball pretty nicely but I missed a couple of fairways by two inches and all of a sudden when you’re in that you’re trying to run the ball up or you’re aiming away from flags to not make any stupid mistakes.

“Consequently my stats may have been somewhat misleading today, which frequently happens in links golf. But overall I was quite pleased with the way I actually hit the ball and the way I played.”

Clarke admits that Phil Mickelson’s recent major win at Kiawah Island has inspired him to give it a go this week at The Open.

“You look at the way Phil Mickelson played at Kiawah,” said Clarke.

“He used a lot of his experience and was a fabulous winner there.”

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy got off to a superb start in his round today, buoyed by the cheers as he arrived on the first tee, he sent a perfect drive down the fairway.

His second shot was even better, leaving him two feet from the pin: he putted in the birdie. He nearly had back-to-back birdies but his putt on the second just ended right of the hole.

The third saw him two-putt for par, the fourth resulting in him scrambling for a par, after his second landed off the green. He then bogeyed the fifth to drop to even par, tied for 50th position at 5pm. Meanwhile, Padraig Harrington, the two-times former winner of The Open, was two-over through 15.