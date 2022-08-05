Lowry clinging onto cut-line at Wyndham Championship, Harrington leads on Champions Tour

FRIDAY WAS A day of contrasting fortunes for Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington.

As Harrington took the lead after the first day of the Shaw Charity Classic on the Champions Tour, a final-hole bogey has left Shane Lowry on the cusp of early elimination at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro.

Lowry improved on his score yesterday by three shots, carding a two-under round of 68 that was greatly blemished by a bogey on his final hole, leaving him at two-under for the tournament, in a tie for 64th place and nine shots behind leaders Brandon Wu, Ryan Moore, and Joohyung Kim.

Lowry’s fate wasn’t quite sealed on time, as play was suspended due to inclement weather before the second round of action was completed.

Rising South Korean star Kim was all smiles again today, having battled back having opened Thursday with a quadruple bogey eight to shoot a 67, had a nine-under par total of 131 to share the lead with Americans Brandon Wu and Ryan Moore when thunderstorms halted play at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“If you would have told me after the first hole yesterday where I’d be after two days, I definitely would have taken it, so pretty happy,” said Kim, who admitted he felt a mild flashback at the first hole — his 10th of the day — where he again found himself in the bunker.

“I was like, well, here we go, just don’t make a quad,” he said. “I was like, let’s just get this on the fairway.

“And I did. I hit a great shot to two feet,” said Kim, adding he told himself: “You know what, this is strokes gained right here – four shots better than yesterday.

Overnight leader John Huh couldn’t back up his stunning open round of 61, instead carding a one-over 71 to slip back to eight-under par and a shot from the leaders.

“I think that’s golf,” said Huh, who was tied with fellow American Russell Henley (65) on 132.

India’s Anirban Lahiri and American Brian Stuard were in the clubhouse on seven-under when play was suspended. South Korean Im Sung-jae was seven-under with two to play.

Harrington, meanwhile, maintained his fine form on the Champions Tour with an opening-round 64 at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary. Harrington played the front nine in three-under, and finished with a flourish with an eagle on the par-five final hole. At eight-under, Harrington leads American Kirk Triplett by one shot.

With reporting by – © AFP 2022