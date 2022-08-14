Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Sunday 14 August 2022
Advertisement

Shane Lowry finishes on four-under par at FedEx St Jude Championship as Cameron Smith is hit with penalty

After a disappointing 71 yesterday, following back-to-back 68s, the Offaly native at least finished on a positive note as play continued in Memphis.

By Press Association Sunday 14 Aug 2022, 9:43 PM
30 minutes ago 2,772 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5840832
Shane Lowry in action yesterday.
Image: Matthew Maxey
Shane Lowry in action yesterday.
Shane Lowry in action yesterday.
Image: Matthew Maxey

SHANE LOWRY CARDED a one-under par 69 to finish on four-under at the FedEx St Jude Championship.

After a disappointing 71 yesterday, following back-to-back 68s, the Offaly native at least finished on a positive note as play continued in Memphis.

Cameron Smith’s bid to win the tournament and become world number one suffered a sizeable blow before he teed off in the final round.

Smith seemingly carded a third round of 67 at TPC Southwind to lie two shots behind leader JJ Spaun, only to be assessed a two-shot penalty on Sunday for playing from the wrong place on the fourth hole in round three.

Footage posted on social media showed that Smith’s ball was on the red line marking the penalty area on the par three after he had taken a drop.

st-jude-championship-golf Cameron Smith in action. Source: Mark Humphrey

A statement from the PGA Tour read: “Prior to the start of the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship, Cameron Smith was assessed a two-stroke penalty for a breach of rule 14.7 (playing ball from the wrong place) on hole number four during the third round as he was operating under rule 17.1 (when ball is in penalty area).

“Smith’s score has been adjusted and he will begin the final round at 201 (-9). Final-round pairings will not be adjusted.”

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Smith, who won the Players Championship in March and his first major title in the 150th Open at St Andrews, would have replaced Scottie Scheffler at the top of the world rankings if he overturned a four-shot deficit to win in Memphis.

However, American Will Zalatoris and Austrian Sepp Straka extended the gap at the top as they shared the lead on 14-under par on the 13th and 12th holes respectively.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie