Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ariana Ruiz Shane Lowry.
# Making a move
Shane Lowry moves into contention at Honda Classic with impressive third round
Offaly man shoots 65 to sit four strokes off the lead.
925
0
1 hour ago

SHANE LOWRY HAS moved into contention in the Honda Classic after a third round 65 at the PGA National resort in Florida. 

Lowry started his day outside the top 10 on four-under par and six shots off the lead. 

A five-under-par round, which included seven birdies, has moved him to within four of the leader Chris Kirk, who finished the day on 13 under. 

Lowry’s birdied the par five holes of four and 18, and he shot three birdies on the bounce from the 11th to 13th holes. He sits in fourth place going into the final day of a competition in which he finished runner up last year. 

The Offaly man is wearing a green and white ribbon on his cap this weekend, in tribute to his uncle Jimmy Lowry, a stalwart of Ferbane GAA club, who died this week.   

Padraig Harrington shot a one-under par round today, and is tied for 50th place, on one under. 

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

 

  • You can follow the leaderboard here.  
Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     