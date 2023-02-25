Shane Lowry moves into contention at Honda Classic with impressive third round

SHANE LOWRY HAS moved into contention in the Honda Classic after a third round 65 at the PGA National resort in Florida.

Lowry started his day outside the top 10 on four-under par and six shots off the lead.

Advertisement

A five-under-par round, which included seven birdies, has moved him to within four of the leader Chris Kirk, who finished the day on 13 under.

Lowry’s birdied the par five holes of four and 18, and he shot three birdies on the bounce from the 11th to 13th holes. He sits in fourth place going into the final day of a competition in which he finished runner up last year.

The Offaly man is wearing a green and white ribbon on his cap this weekend, in tribute to his uncle Jimmy Lowry, a stalwart of Ferbane GAA club, who died this week.

Padraig Harrington shot a one-under par round today, and is tied for 50th place, on one under.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member