Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Shane Lowry. Alamy Stock Photo
singapore classic

Shane Lowry five off the lead after opening round in Singapore

The Clara man shot a 69 on Thursday to keep in touch with the three joint leaders heading into Friday.
0
275
1 hour ago

SHANE LOWRY IS five shots off the lead after the opening round of the Singapore Classic.

Lowry carded a 69 on Thursday to sit five strokes back from joint leaders Gavin Green of Malaysia, Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand, and England’s Jordan Smith.

The Clara man currently sits in a tie for 31st at Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

Lowry started in a fashion that justified his status as pre-tournament favourite, birdieing the first and second holes — both par 4s — before moving to three under par on the par-3 fourth.

He dropped a shot on the par-4 fifth, however, and then slowed towards the turn with consecutive pars as far as the 12th.

Lowry bogeyed again on 13, a par 5, but found further birdies on the par-4 15th as well as the final hole, a par-5, to keep touch with the leaders heading into Friday.

Belfast man Tom McKibbin is one under for the tournament after an opening-round 71 in which he made four birdies and three bogeys.

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     