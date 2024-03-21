Shane Lowry five off the lead after opening round in Singapore

SHANE LOWRY IS five shots off the lead after the opening round of the Singapore Classic.

Lowry carded a 69 on Thursday to sit five strokes back from joint leaders Gavin Green of Malaysia, Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand, and England’s Jordan Smith.

The Clara man currently sits in a tie for 31st at Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

Lowry started in a fashion that justified his status as pre-tournament favourite, birdieing the first and second holes — both par 4s — before moving to three under par on the par-3 fourth.

He dropped a shot on the par-4 fifth, however, and then slowed towards the turn with consecutive pars as far as the 12th.

Lowry bogeyed again on 13, a par 5, but found further birdies on the par-4 15th as well as the final hole, a par-5, to keep touch with the leaders heading into Friday.

Belfast man Tom McKibbin is one under for the tournament after an opening-round 71 in which he made four birdies and three bogeys.