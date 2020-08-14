Shane Lowry storms into contention with super 63 at the Wyndham

Lowry: six birdies and an eagle on Friday.

SHANE LOWRY HEADS into the weekend just one shot off the lead after a super second round at the Wyndham Championship.

Lowry shot a seven-under par 63 to race up the leaderboard and sit on nine-under after two days in North Carolina.

There’s a four-way tie for the lead ahead of the Clara native with Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim, Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch all safely in the clubhouse on ten-under.

Lowry’s only dropped shot of the day came on his second hole — the 11th — when he found himself out of position and could only make a bogey five.

But he quickly got the putter going with birdies at 13, 15 and 16 to make the turn in two-under.

More birdies and eagles over the weekend please! @WyndhamChamp pic.twitter.com/qhuyH52S0c — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) August 14, 2020

A 22-foot birdie putt at the second was followed by a 30-footer on the fourth before a stunning second shot into the par-five fifth allowed him to make eagle with a minimum of fuss.

One last birdie on the eighth saw him move to seven-under for the day, and nine-under for the tournament, to give himself a shot at a first tournament victory since last year’s win at the Open Championship.

Seamus Power is in a tie for 62nd place after a round of 69 on Friday saw him move to three-under par.

But Graeme McDowell missed the cut after he followed up his opening round of 73 with a 71 to finish on four-over.

