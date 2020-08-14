This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 14 August, 2020
Shane Lowry storms into contention with super 63 at the Wyndham

Eagle at the fifth was the highlight of Lowry’s Friday.

By The42 Team Friday 14 Aug 2020, 11:08 PM
48 minutes ago 1,195 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5176408
Lowry: six birdies and an eagle on Friday.
Image: William Howard
Image: William Howard

SHANE LOWRY HEADS into the weekend just one shot off the lead after a super second round at the Wyndham Championship.

Lowry shot a seven-under par 63 to race up the leaderboard and sit on nine-under after two days in North Carolina.

There’s a four-way tie for the lead ahead of the Clara native with Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim, Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch all safely in the clubhouse on ten-under.

Lowry’s only dropped shot of the day came on his second hole — the 11th — when he found himself out of position and could only make a bogey five.

But he quickly got the putter going with birdies at 13, 15 and 16 to make the turn in two-under.

A 22-foot birdie putt at the second was followed by a 30-footer on the fourth before a stunning second shot into the par-five fifth allowed him to make eagle with a minimum of fuss.

One last birdie on the eighth saw him move to seven-under for the day, and nine-under for the tournament, to give himself a shot at a first tournament victory since last year’s win at the Open Championship.

Seamus Power is in a tie for 62nd place after a round of 69 on Friday saw him move to three-under par.

But Graeme McDowell missed the cut after he followed up his opening round of 73 with a 71 to finish on four-over.

See the latest leaderboard here >

