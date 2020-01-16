This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Opening 70 leaves Lowry six shots off the early pace in Abu Dhabi

Defending champion has five birdies in solid opening round.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 10:56 AM
42 minutes ago 408 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4967757
Lowry is bidding for back-to-back wins in Abu Dhabi.
Image: Kamran Jebreili
Lowry is bidding for back-to-back wins in Abu Dhabi.
Lowry is bidding for back-to-back wins in Abu Dhabi.
Image: Kamran Jebreili

SHANE LOWRY BOUNCED back from an early double bogey to card a solid opening 70 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Lowry, who kicked off an unforgettable season with victory here last year, started with a birdie before taking a five at the par-three 12th, his third hole.

But he reeled off four more birdies and just one bogey to get into the clubhouse on two-under par.

The Clara native sits six shots off the early pace, set by Renato Paratore on eight-under par, with Brooks Koepka looming ominously on six-under after a bogey-free 66.

Jason Scrivener joins Koepka in a tie for second on six-under, while Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera Bello are among a group of four in the clubhouse on five-under par.

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

