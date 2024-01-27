Albatross for Shane Lowry in final round of Farmers Insurance Open

IRELAND’S SHANE LOWRY produced a sensational albatross in the final round of the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
Lowry, who had previously carded back-to-back 73s, made a poor start to the day with bogeys on the first, second and fourth.
But the Offaly man enjoyed a major boost on the sixth with this monstrous effort from 256 yards:
ALBATROSS FOR @ShaneLowryGolf!— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 27, 2024
Are you kidding?! pic.twitter.com/FEZNihLOG7
Lowry moved from +2 for the round to -1 as a result.
He’s five-under overall, tied for 33rd, with nine holes played.
Lowry likely needs a top-five finish to have any chance of qualifying for next week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after failing to secure one of four sponsor’s invitations.
Germany’s Stephan Jaegar leads the field on 11-under.
