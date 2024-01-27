Advertisement
Albatross for Shane Lowry in final round of Farmers Insurance Open

Sensational from the Offaly man.
1 hour ago

IRELAND’S SHANE LOWRY produced a sensational albatross in the final round of the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Lowry, who had previously carded back-to-back 73s, made a poor start to the day with bogeys on the first, second and fourth.

But the Offaly man enjoyed a major boost on the sixth with this monstrous effort from 256 yards: 

Lowry moved from +2 for the round to -1 as a result.

He’s five-under overall, tied for 33rd, with nine holes played.

Lowry likely needs a top-five finish to have any chance of qualifying for next week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after failing to secure one of four sponsor’s invitations.

Germany’s Stephan Jaegar leads the field on 11-under.

  • You can follow the leaderboard here >

This piece will be updated when the Farmers Insurance Open concludes.

