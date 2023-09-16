Lowry shoots 67 to stay in the hunt at Wentworth

SHANE LOWRY IS still in contention heading into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, after hitting an impressive 67 to leave him six shots off the lead.

Lowry picked up seven birdies and just one bogey to leave him on nine-under overall, staying well in the hunt behind the current leaders Ludvig Aberg of Sweden and Scotland’s Connor Syme who are both on 14-under at time of writing.

Advertisement

Four of Lowry’s birdies arrived between the second and eighth holes while his bogeys on the 10th and 17th holes were the only lowlights of a strong third-round display.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is still in action as he currently sits on five-under through 16.

McIlroy, who started on the 10th, made a strong start as he birdied the 12th, 15th, 16th and 17th holes and has just added a brace of birdies on the fourth and fifth to edge him up the leaderboard.

Tom McKibbin has just completed his third round, carding a two-under 70 which included four birdies and two bogeys to leave him on three-under.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!