Lowry eagles the last to move into tie for 5th at PGA Tour's Honda Classic

IRELAND’S SHANE LOWRY chipped in with an eagle on the last to move into a tie for fifth at the halfway stage of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic today.

Another good day for Shane Lowry (file photo). Source: David Rosenblum

Lowry carded a 66 to move to seven-under on the par 70 course at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida and sits five shots off the lead held at the end of the second round by American Aaron Wise on -12.

The Offaly native finished brilliantly when he chipped in for that eagle on the par-five 18th to take him to four-under for the day. That helped atone for the bogey he made on the par-three 17th and in an eventful finish to this round, he had previously birdied the par-four 16th.

Lowry started the day on three-under after yesterday’s 67 and birdied the 3rd before dropping a shot on the 7th to reach the turn on level par for the day. He kicked on during his back nine as he made progress with birdies on the 10th and 12th before finishing in style.

It helps maintain good form for the 2019 Open Champion after he finished 8th in the Players Championship last weekend, impressing with his 68 in the final round.

The news was not so good elsewhere with Graeme McDowell and Padraig Harrington both missing the cut. McDowell’s second round 69 was not enough to repair the damage of his 79 yesterday as he finished up on eight-over while Harrington had a day to forget with his 78 as he slumped to ten-over.

The three-time Major winner Harrington did birdie the first to go to one-over but four bogeys on the front nine saw him drop to five-over and his back nine of 40 was marred by a quadruple bogey on that par-three 15th when he found the water twice with tee shots.

Heading into the weekend Lowry is part of a three-man group in 5th position alongside US duo Denny McCarthy and Scott Harrington. Sam Ryder is a shot ahead of them in fourth with Brandon Hagy and Australian Matt Jones tied in second place on nine-under. Wise is in the driving seat with a three-shot lead after he shot a second successive 66.

