Lowry hits 73 again as Germany's Jaeger bombs into the lead

GERMANY’S STEPHAN JAEGER heads into Saturday’s final round of the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines with a one stroke lead ahead of a trio of fellow Europeans.

Jaeger, who shot one-over par 73 on the South Course, sits on 11-under for the tournament with France’s Matthieu Pavon and Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard both a shot back.

Shane Lowry carded another 73 to leave him on four-under heading into the final round. Lowry, who started on the 10th hole, parred the first two holes before dropping a shot on the 12th. He picked up a birdie on the 18th to bring him back to par at the turn but three more bogies along with two birdies saw him finish the day in a tie for 38th.

Belgian Thomas Detry led going into the 18th hole but he found water and was left with a double bogey and a round of 73, two strokes behind Jaeger.

The 34-year-old from Munich has yet to taste victory on the PGA Tour. He has six wins on the secondary Korn Ferry Tour but said that won’t be much to lean on as he tries to hold on to his lead on Saturday.

“It’s great to have some past success, but really that doesn’t really get you anything. I’m going to feel it tomorrow, I’m going to be nervous,” he said.

“It was nice to kind of get some of that out today, some of those nerves. I felt like for me internally I handled it really well,” he added after a round which saw him make five birdies, including on the 18th, but six bogeys.

“Super happy with how mentally kind of attacked the golf course in different places now. I didn’t have my best stuff today, so I’d love to putt a little better, hit a little more fairways tomorrow,” he said.

Detry paid the price for a cautious approach on the par-5 18th, as he put his third shot on the edge of the green and watched it roll agonizingly down the bank and into the water.

While Detry looked distraught at his misfortune on the final hole, the tournament remains wide open for him and the large chasing pack.

A total of 17 players are within four shots of the lead after what was a gruelling, high-scoring day littered with bogeys.

Pavon, who shot an even-par 72 with three bogeys and three pars, managed his round well, finishing with six straight pars and said it had been a struggle.

Hojgaard was close to joining overnight leader Jaeger at the top of the leaderboard but his birdie putt on the last lipped out.

Meanwhile on the LPGA Tour, Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow both squeezed inside the cut line at the Drive On Championship in Florida.

Maguire carded a 69 while Meadow hit a 72 to leave them both on even par, with Nelly Korda leading the way on 10-under heading into the third round.

