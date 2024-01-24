Lowry finishes with three straight birdies in eye-catching start at the Farmers

SHANE LOWRY PLAYED his last eight holes in six-under par in an impressive opening round at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.

Lowry finished birdie-birdie-birdie on Torrey Pines’ North Course for a round of six-under par 66.

The Clara native sits two shots off the early clubhouse lead at the time of writing, held outright by Kevin Yu on eight-under.

“I got off to a nice start, made a couple of sloppy bogeys around the turn, and then managed to hole a few putts towards the end,” Lowry said afterwards.

“I just kept telling myself I was playing good golf, and hit some nice shots, and got rewarded towards the end.”

For his second round (6.40pm Irish time Thursday), Lowry moves to the South Course, where scores were much harder to come by on the opening day.

“I haven’t been here since 2018. Historically you need to make your score on the North Course and hang in a little on the South Course and take your chances when you get them.”

Seamus Power, who played the South Course on Wednesday, opened with a two-over par 74.