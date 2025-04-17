Shane Lowry seven back after leader Justin Thomas fires stunning 61 at RBC Heritage

SHANE LOWRY CARDED A first round of 68, three-under, at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina, on a day when Justin Thomas has set a blistering pace with a stunning 61 to leave him ten-under.

Lowry is in a tie for 16th, seven shots back, after a round where he had only one bogey, that arriving on the par-four 3rd.

Three birdies arrived on the front nine for Lowry on 2, 5, and 6, while he picked up another shot with a birdie on the 15th.

Leader Thomas had 11 birdies in his round, reaching the turn at six-under before a bogey arrived on the 10th. The two-time PGA Championship winner picked up the pace again with birdies on 12, 13, 15, 16 and 17.

Justin Thomas hits from the eighth fairway during the first round. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler are in a tie for second, three shots further back on seven-under. There is a group in a tie for fourth on five-under, that includes Brian Campbell, Matt Fitzpatrick, JJ Spaun.

The action continues with the late starters at Hilton Head Island in the latest signature event on the PGA Tour that has $20 million in prize money available.

More to follow…