Lowry five off lead after opening round of title defence at Wentworth

DEFENDING CHAMPION SHANE Lowry is three-under after his opening round at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The Offaly native is defending the title he won last September and is currently five shots off the lead held by Danish golfer Marcus Helligkilde on eight-under.

“I got off to a great start, three under through seven, and a couple of bogeys around the turn wasn’t great, but I think the course is playing a little bit more difficult this year,” Lowry said.

“There’s a lot more rough and it’s a little bit firmer so three under is not a bad score.”

Lowry’s bright start saw him pick up shots at the par-three 2nd, the par-three 5th and the par-four 7th. Then came successive bogeys on nine and ten but he bounced back with birdies on the 12th and 14th to remain in the hunt.

Rory McIlroy struggled to a level-par 72, thanks to a birdie on the last. He birdied the 7th and 13th, but bogeys arrived on the 1st, 14th and 15th in his opening round. Padraig Harrington finished six-over and Tom McKibbin is three-over after 14.

Alamy Stock Photo Rory McIlroy tees off on the 18th. Alamy Stock Photo

Of the players still in action, 2022 US Open champions Matt Fitzpatrick has made a storming start and is five-under after 11. Danny Willett is six-under after 12 and Adrian Meronk is five-under after 12.

Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg overcame his nerves and a “stupid” double bogey to make an impressive start. Playing alongside Ryder Cup team-mates McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, Aberg carded five birdies in a row on the back nine before hitting his tee shot out of bounds on the par-five 17th.

However, the 23-year-old responded with a birdie on the last to card an opening four-under-par 68, with Hovland returning a 69.

Aberg only turned professional in June after a stellar amateur career, but won the final Ryder Cup qualifying event in Switzerland and was given a wild card by Europe captain Luke Donald the following day.

McIlroy declared on Wednesday that he was now at the front of the Aberg “bandwagon” after partnering him in a practice round in Rome two days earlier, while Hovland joined Justin Rose in labelling him a “stud”.

Sport > UK

BMW PGA Championship 2023 – Day One – Wentworth Golf Club

Ludvig Aberg finished the first round on 69 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ludvig Aberg overcomes nerves to make an impressive start at Wentworth

By Phil Casey, PA

15:40 – 14 Sep 2023

The young Swede, who is part of Europe’s Ryder Cup team, carded an opening round of 68.

Download

“The way he’s played the last couple of months, he has not been a pro very long but he certainly doesn’t look scared of the moment,” Hovland said. “I think this week is a great experience for him but I think he’s ready regardless.”

-Additional reporting by PA