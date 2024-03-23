Power tied sixth in Florida, Lowry jumps up leaderboard in Singapore with 66

SEAMUS POWER IS in a tie for sixth in the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship in Florida at the halfway mark, while Shane Lowry made major progress with a third round 66 at the DP World Tour’s Singapore Classic.

Power carded a two-under 69, to go with his opening round of 68, to stand at five-under after two rounds of the Valspar Championship.

That leaves him in a tie for sixth, just one shot off the lead. In a packed leaderboard there are five players sharing the lead on six-under, with Power one of nine players in the chasing pack just behind them.

Kevin Streelman, Chandler Phillips, Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd and Mackenzie Hughes are all on six-under, while Justin Thomas is part of the group alongside Power a shot back.

Power had two birdies, two bogeys and an eagle on the par-five 1st in his round at the Innsbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) at Palm Harbor. Second round play was suspended last night due to darkness and will resume at 1pm (Irish time) today.

Seamus Power with his caddy Simon Keelan during the first round. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Lowry is in a tie for 13th at the Singapore Classic, on eight-under after three rounds and five shots off the lead. He jumped up the leaderboard after his six-under round of 66, a tie for the low round of the day at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

Tied low round of the day for @ShaneLowryGolf ☘️#PorscheSingaporeClassic — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) March 23, 2024

A superb back nine paved the way for Lowry to move into the top 15. He reached the turn at one-under for the day, before a closing run featured a birdie on 13, eagle on 14, birdie on 15 and another birdie at the last.

David Micheluzzi leads on 13-under, one short ahead of the English pair of Andy Sullivan and Sam Bairstow, ahead of tomorrow’s final round.