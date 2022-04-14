Lowry and McDowell in contention after opening round at RBC Heritage

SHANE LOWRY AND GRAEME McDowell both carded an opening round 66 to sit in joint-second at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

Lowry and McDowell are among a group of players on five-under at the Harbour Town Links, three shots off early leader Cameron Young.

Lowry picked up where he left off at Augusta, registering three straight birdies inside his opening tie holes before adding a further two on a blemish free round.

McDowell also went bogey-free in an impressive opening 18 holes.

