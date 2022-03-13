Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 13 March 2022
Shane Lowry records hole-in-one on Sawgrass' iconic island-green 17th hole

The former Open champion is just the 10th golfer in the history of the Players to have aced the notoriously difficult par 3.

By Press Association Sunday 13 Mar 2022, 11:01 PM
37 minutes ago 6,644 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5710190

SHANE LOWRY MADE a hole-in-one on the storied 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass during the delayed third round of The Players Championship on Sunday.

Lowry’s tee shot on the 124-yard par three pitched around 10 feet beyond the hole and span back into the cup to spark wild celebrations from the 34-year-old Clara man.

He is one of only 10 players in the history of The Players Championship to have aced the notoriously difficult 17th, which is the most notable hole on the course.

After retrieving his ball, Lowry threw it across the water into the crowd, sparking a brief scramble among a handful of spectators.

The lucky fan who emerged with the ball quickly made his way to beside the 18th tee and was able to get Lowry to sign it.

The eagle lifted Lowry, who has also made a hole-in-one on the 16th at Augusta National during the Masters, to four under par, four shots off the lead.

At the time of writing, Seamus Power is the next best-placed Irish player. The Waterford man is even for his round through 10 holes, one under for the tournament.

Rory McIlroy is also level par through his first five holes on Sunday but remains two over, 10 shots off the pace.

Golf’s richest event is set to finish on Monday evening following several lengthy weather delays over the first few days.

Press Association

