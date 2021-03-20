BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 20 March 2021
Advertisement

Lowry loses ground on leaders after nightmare back 9

Lowry carded five bogeys after making the turn with eight pars and a birdie.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Mar 2021, 9:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,049 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5387479
Lowry in Florida this evening, before things went awry.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Lowry in Florida this evening, before things went awry.
Lowry in Florida this evening, before things went awry.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A RUN OF five bogeys in his back nine saw Shane Lowry fall off the coat-tails of the leaders at the Honda Classic at Palm Beach this evening.

Lowry went into today’s third round on -7. but will start Sunday just three under par after his round of 74.

Lowry started steadily and kept his card unblemished through his first eight holes and took the turn with a birdie to boost confidence. However, he quickly gave that shot back with interest as he carded bogeys at 11, 12, 14, 16 and 18.

At the time of writing, Australia’s Matt Jones holds the lead on -10 ahead of American Aaron Wise on -8 and JB Holmes on -7.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie