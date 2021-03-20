Lowry loses ground on leaders after nightmare back 9

Lowry in Florida this evening, before things went awry.

Lowry in Florida this evening, before things went awry.

A RUN OF five bogeys in his back nine saw Shane Lowry fall off the coat-tails of the leaders at the Honda Classic at Palm Beach this evening.

Lowry went into today’s third round on -7. but will start Sunday just three under par after his round of 74.

Lowry started steadily and kept his card unblemished through his first eight holes and took the turn with a birdie to boost confidence. However, he quickly gave that shot back with interest as he carded bogeys at 11, 12, 14, 16 and 18.

At the time of writing, Australia’s Matt Jones holds the lead on -10 ahead of American Aaron Wise on -8 and JB Holmes on -7.