Lowry left with work to do on final day in Hong Kong as he sits six shots off the lead

SIX SHOTS OFF the lead, Shane Lowry has work to do ahead of the final round of the Hong Kong Open.

The Open Winner and Ryder Cup hopeful had cranked up the heat to close in on former champion Wade Ormsby, but a 68 on day three has hampered his progress.

Lowry currently sits tied for ninth, seven under par, while Australian leader Ormsby is two shots ahead of second-placed Gunn Charoenkul at the top of the leaderboard.

Ormsby surged ahead in early play at the historic Fanling couse where he won his maiden European Tour event in 2017, and he’s stayed on top since. The Aussie is currently 13 under.

Yesterday, Offaly man Lowry went three shots better [66] than his opening round 69, but his latest offering isn’t the ideal platform for day four as he slips slightly out of contention. That said, an outside victory could still be on the cards.

Birdies on the seventh and 10th had him in good stead, but a bogey on hole 17 blotted his copybook.

Charoenkul’s Thai countryman Jazz Janewattananond, India’s Khan Rashid, Kim Taewoo of Korea and Terry Pilkadaris of Australia are all tied for third, while Lowry shares joint ninth with five other golfers.

One of those is US President’s Cup winner Tony Finau, who shot a five-under-par 65 on Saturday — his best round of the tournament.

The Hong Kong Open finally went ahead this weekend, six weeks after it was postponed over the pro-democracy protests gripping the city.

