Shane Lowry two shots off lead at Irish Open after opening day round of 68

SHANE LOWRY IS two shots off the lead after his first round at the Horizon Irish Open at the K Club. He is tied for seventh place on four under, with Rory McIlroy a shot back on three under, in a tie for 12th.

Thomas Bjorn and England’s Jordan Smith share the lead on six under, having carded opening-day rounds of 66.

Ross Fisher, yet to finish his round, is also on six under par.

Lowry’s round of 68 included seven birdies, including three in the first four holes. Yet he dropped shots on the seventh, ninth and 14th holes.

McIlroy’s 69 featured five birdies, including one at the par 5 18th hole, and he dropped shots on holes seven and 10.

John Murphy shot a one-over par 73. Padraig Harrington has just begun his first round.

Conor Purcell, Alex Maguire, Jonathan Caldwell, Mark Power and Tom McKibbin are the other Irish competitors at Straffan, Co Kildare.