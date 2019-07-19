This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 19 July, 2019
Dream start for Lowry after Koepka hits second-round 69 at The Open

Lowry has gone on a birdie blitz with four in his opening six holes today.

By Sean Farrell Friday 19 Jul 2019, 2:29 PM
3 minutes ago 247 Views No Comments
BROOKS KOEPKA KEPT himself in the red with a second round 69 at Portrush today, but at five under par the four-time major winner is not in control of the Claret Jug’s destiny.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry currently tops the scoreboard on eight under par (through six) alongside American JB Holmes, who has just completed a round of 68.

J.B. Holmes on the 5th green JB Holmes takes in the north coast. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The Offaly man enjoyed an utterly brilliant start, hitting the ball sweetly tee to green to follow up yesterday’s excellent 67 with a remarkable four birdies in his opening five holes.

With marvellous approach shots and his putter dialled in, Lowry was inches away from a fifth birdie on hole number four, but the 25-foot effort drifted left and he had to be content with a par for that hole.

The Open Championship 2019 - Day Two - Royal Portrush Golf Club A visit to the rough at the fourth during an otherwise excellent opening for Lowry. Source: David Davies

Tommy Fleetwood leads the chasing pack after he recovered from a first-hole bogey to card a 67 that leaves him on -7 going into the weekend.

One shot back is Justin Rose, thanks in no small part to a 12th-hole eagle to to add to his three birdies on the front nine.

Tiger Woods is enjoying a much more stable round today, with four birdies to his name through 15 holes. However, the most successful player in the field has work to do if he is to make the projected cut at +1. He sits four over par due to yesterday’s disastrous 78.

