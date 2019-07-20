This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 20 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lowry out on his own at the top in dramatic third round at Portrush

Up the Faithful.

By AFP Saturday 20 Jul 2019, 5:54 PM
9 minutes ago 1,856 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4732777
Shane Lowry during day three of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Shane Lowry during day three of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club.
Shane Lowry during day three of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SHANE LOWRY IS leading the Open championship on his own. 

The Offaly man birdied the ninth to go 11 under and take the lead. 

Earlier, Lee Westwood moved into a four-way tie for the lead after nine holes as he stepped up his bid to win a long-awaited first major title.

The 46-year-old Englishman carded three straight birdies from the second hole to reach 10-under for the tournament at the turn, level with compatriot Tommy Fleetwood,  Lowry and American J.B. Holmes.

Rickie Fowler surged into fifth place as he reached five-under for his round and minus-eight overall through 17 holes with his sixth birdie of the day.

Current top-ranked player Brooks Koepka moved into a share of sixth at seven-under as the field attacked Royal Portrush.

Danny Willett carded a six-under 65 to reach seven-under, with the South African pair of Dylan Frittelli and Justin Harding also three strokes off the pace.

World number four Justin Rose endured a frustrating outward nine as he stayed level-par for the day and six-under overall after 10 holes, while three-time major winner Jordan Spieth slipped back after an early move to sit at five-under.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie