Lowry out on his own at the top in dramatic third round at Portrush

Shane Lowry during day three of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Shane Lowry during day three of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

SHANE LOWRY IS leading the Open championship on his own.

The Offaly man birdied the ninth to go 11 under and take the lead.

Earlier, Lee Westwood moved into a four-way tie for the lead after nine holes as he stepped up his bid to win a long-awaited first major title.

The 46-year-old Englishman carded three straight birdies from the second hole to reach 10-under for the tournament at the turn, level with compatriot Tommy Fleetwood, Lowry and American J.B. Holmes.

Rickie Fowler surged into fifth place as he reached five-under for his round and minus-eight overall through 17 holes with his sixth birdie of the day.

Current top-ranked player Brooks Koepka moved into a share of sixth at seven-under as the field attacked Royal Portrush.

Danny Willett carded a six-under 65 to reach seven-under, with the South African pair of Dylan Frittelli and Justin Harding also three strokes off the pace.

World number four Justin Rose endured a frustrating outward nine as he stayed level-par for the day and six-under overall after 10 holes, while three-time major winner Jordan Spieth slipped back after an early move to sit at five-under.