Dublin: 1°C Saturday 10 April 2021
Play suspended at Augusta with Shane Lowry six off the lead

A storm at Augusta has forced a suspension with Lowry in a tie for 15th.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 9:14 PM
Image: Charlie Riedel
Image: Charlie Riedel

SHANE LOWRY IS refusing to go away quietly at Augusta, playing with his customary spirit as he moved to one under par through 14 on round three of the Masters.

Lowry is currently six shots behind Justin Rose, the leader, who has played six holes, birdying the opening two before he picked up bogeys on four and six to return to his overnight score of seven under.

Lowry opened with a par, then got a birdie on the par 5 second before that gain was cancelled out at the third, when he had a bogey on the par 4.

Pars on four and five followed and then the Offaly man recorded a superb birdie at the par 3, sixth. Suddenly we hoped for a charge but it wasn’t to come. Lowry made the turn in one under for the day, one under for the tournament.

A bogey on 11 was a disappointment, a birdie on 13 most certainly was not. He was through 14 when play was suspended, Rose through six.

History was against Rose as he attempted to win a second major title in the 85th Masters.

Adding a second round of 72 to his opening 65 meant Rose was the eighth player since 1980 to lead outright after each of the first two rounds at Augusta National, but only one of the previous seven went on to win.

That man was 2015 champion Jordan Spieth, who went into the third round two shots off the pace following a 68 on Friday, with Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman the closest challengers to Rose on six under.

Spieth was also the last man former US Open champion Rose will have wanted to see in his rear-view mirror thanks to the three-time major winner’s brilliant record at Augusta.

The Englishman got his round off to a fine start – birdies on one and two putting him nine under before bogeys on the fourth and sixth saw him go back to his overnight score of seven under after six holes.

The 27-year-old finished second on his debut in 2014, led from start to finish in 2015 – Rose was joint second with Phil Mickelson – and finished runner-up the following year after squandering a five-shot lead with nine holes to play.

In 2018, Spieth led after 18 holes for the third time in four years before almost snatching the green jacket away from Patrick Reed with a closing 64.

A loss of form saw the former world number one slump to 92nd in the rankings as recently as February, but Sunday’s victory in the Valero Texas Open made him one of the pre-event favourites, a status he justified with rounds of 71 and 68 over the first two days.

With the wind forecast to pick up in late afternoon, the early starters had the chance to make a potentially significant move up the leaderboard, but the first group out of Ian Poulter and Paul Casey could only manage rounds of 72 and 73 respectively.

Poulter’s four birdies were cancelled out by four bogeys, while Casey also carded four birdies but five bogeys, the last coming on the 18th after pushing his approach into a greenside bunker following an ideal drive.

